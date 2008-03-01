Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

Master SCICOMM Communication of Science and Innovation - Scholarship

di Redazione FGB [1], 15 Aprile 2019

FBK - Bruno Kessler Foundation offers a scholarship covering the fees of Master SCICOMM Communication of Science and Innovation - University of Trento [2], Italy

Deadline for applications is 29 April 2019 (only 13 places for 2019/20).

SCICOMM Communication of Science and Innovation It's a one-year programme for students who would like to:
• Develop skills to play a key role in communication and public engagement strategies in research organisations, in innovation-oriented work environments, in the area of science culture and research policy
• Be at the forefront of the newest trends and approaches in the communication of science and innovation
• Understand key models and concepts in the field of science communication
• Develop a critical understanding of the potential and limits of contemporary media in shaping the public discourse about science
• Develop skills to critically evaluate the quality of communication strategies, both in relation to organisational aims and audiences' expectations
• Be able to connect the everyday practice of science and innovation communication with state of the art research about science and technology in society

For more information: scicomm at unitn.it and www.scicomm.net [3]

CORE MODULES
· Science and Technology in Society
· Historical spaces of knowledge
· Communicating Science and Technology in the Digital Age
· Science on screen
· Cognitive Sociology of Science: Studying social conversations about science
· Evaluating public engagement with science and technology
· Communicating Environmental Issues
· Innovation: economy, policy, and communication

CC Creative Commons - some rights reserved.
