Postdoctoral Associate Position at Cornell University

The Health Communication Research Initiative (HCRI) in the Department of Communication at Cornell University is seeking a colleague to join a vibrant, interdisciplinary research community as a postdoctoral associate. Working closely with Dr. Jeff Niederdeppe, the postdoctoral associate will help to launch the newly formed Health Communication Research Initiative. In this position, the successful candidate will take an active role in assisting and leading health communication projects, providing guidance and mentorship to graduate and undergraduate students, helping identify possible grant funding opportunities, and promoting visibility of the health communication research initiative in the field and university. In addition, the postdoctoral associate will be encouraged to develop a personal research program related to the health communication projects, publish research results in peer-reviewed publications, as well as take advantage of the multitude of internal and external mentoring opportunities Cornell affords to early career researchers. The position is a full-time, 12-month academic position to be appointed annually. Reappointment for a second year (including the possibility of a third-year renewal) is possible contingent on successful performance, funding, and available work. The anticipated start date is July 1, 2019.

Requirements

• PhD in communication or related field

• Working knowledge of prominent health, message effects, and media communication theories

• Strong background in quantitative research, including methods of analysis and statistics

• Demonstrated ability to carry out independent research

• Proven record of communicating research results via peer-reviewed publications and presentations

• Willingness to mentor and supervise undergraduate and graduate research assistants



Interested applicants should submit: (1) a curriculum vitae, (2) a letter of interest, including a brief description of how this position relates to their career plans, (3) statement of contribution to diversity, equity, and inclusion [2], and (4) the names and contact information of three references here [3]. Applications will be immediately reviewed and will continue until the job is filled.

Deadline: April 15, 2019

