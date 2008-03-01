Call for Abstracts for GETS Conference

di Redazione FGB [1], 10 Gennaio 2019

The Seventh Annual Conference on Governance of Emerging Technologies & Science [2] (GETS) takes place between May 22-24, 2019 / Arizona State Universiaty / Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law in Phoenix Arizona and the co-sponsors are inviting submission of abstracts for proposed presentations.



Abstracts are invited for any aspect or topic relating to the governance of emerging technologies, including nanotechnology, synthetic biology, gene editing, biotechnology, genomics, personalized medicine, digital health, human enhancement, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, internet of things (IoT) and blockchain.

The conference will consist of plenary and session presentations and discussions on regulatory, governance, legal, policy, social and ethical aspects of emerging technologies.

Abstracts can be submitted here [3]

Abstracts should not exceed 500 words, contain your name and email address and must be submitted by January 31, 2019 to be considered.

The sponsors will pay for the conference registration (including all conference meals and events) for one presenter for each accepted abstract. In addition, they have limited funds available for travel subsidies (application included in submission form).

For more information contact Executive Director Josh Abbott at Josh.Abbott@asu.edu.

-------------



Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] http://events.asucollegeoflaw.com/gets/ 3] https://forms.law.asu.edu/view.php?id=520098