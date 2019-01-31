A position as a Senior Research Associate in the field of Journalism and Media Studies

Universität Hamburg invites applications for a position as a Senior Research Associate in the field of Journalism and Media Studies (or related social sciences) with a strong expertise in the analysis of journalistic and social media content for the project "Social Constructions of Climate Futures" within the framework of the DFG Cluster of Excellence 'CliCCS - Climate, Climatic Change and Society', in accordance with Section 28 subsection 3 of the Hamburg higher education act (Hamburgisches Hochschulgesetz, HmbHG). The position commences on the 1st of April 2019.

CliCCS is an ambitious research program at Universität Hamburg and its partner institutions. Funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG), it is part of Germany's Excellence Strategy. CliCCS' overarching research question reads: Which climate futures are possible, and which are plausible? The project "Social Constructions of Climate Futures" explores how journalistic and social media, local discourses, scientists and stakeholders debate and imagine the future in the context of a changing climate - comparing debates in German speaking countries, the United States, India and Southern Africa.

Applications should include a cover letter, curriculum vitae, and copies of degree certificate(s) submitted as one single PDF file. The application deadline is 31.01.2019. Please send applications to: christianedotkruegeratuni-hamburg.de

