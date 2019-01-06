Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

FONDAZIONE GIANNINO BASSETTI

L'innovazione è la capacità di realizzare l'improbabile

Intestazione stampa

News

Rubrica di segnalazioni a cura della Redazione

Home > News > Post-Doctorate Position at the University of Exeter

Post-Doctorate Position at the University of Exeter.

Post-Doctorate Position at the University of Exeter

di Redazione FGB [1], 19 Dicembre 2018

The University of Exeter Business School is offering a 2-year Post-Doctorate position for an Industrial Impact Fellow through the TEVI Project [2].

The post is tied to the Centre for Circular Economy [3], a global leader in circular economy theory and practice.

The position involves leadership in the development and application of environmental growth and circular economy tools and requires close working partnerships with partners and businesses. A full job description is available here [4].

Further details including information regarding how to apply are available on the job vacancy website [5].

The closing date is 6 January 2019.

-----------

Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo:

  1. 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB
  2. 2] https://tevi.co.uk/
  3. 3] https://business-school.exeter.ac.uk/research/centres/circular/
  4. 4] http://admin.exeter.ac.uk/personnel/jobs/R60173.pdf
  5. 5] https://www.jobs.ac.uk/job/BOO151/industrial-impact-fellow-postdoctoral-research-fellow-the-tevi-project
CC Creative Commons - some rights reserved.
Post-Doctorate Position at the University of Exeter.
See also: all the Opportunities
Categorie: 

Opportunities

Download articolo in pdf Download pdf
Tags: 

business

,

circular economy

,

economy

,

opportunities

,

Technoscience and life sciences

Articoli di: 

Redazione FGB

Articoli
Ricerca per:
Ricerca nei video:

- Iscriviti alla mailing list - Informativa Cookies -

RSS Feed  Valid XHTML  Diritti d'autore - Creative Commons Gruppo Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in Facebook Gruppo Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in Linkedin Segui la Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in twitter

p.i. 12520270153