Post-Doctorate Position at the University of Exeter

di Redazione FGB [1], 19 Dicembre 2018

The University of Exeter Business School is offering a 2-year Post-Doctorate position for an Industrial Impact Fellow through the TEVI Project [2].

The post is tied to the Centre for Circular Economy [3], a global leader in circular economy theory and practice.

The position involves leadership in the development and application of environmental growth and circular economy tools and requires close working partnerships with partners and businesses. A full job description is available here [4].

Further details including information regarding how to apply are available on the job vacancy website [5].

The closing date is 6 January 2019.

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] https://tevi.co.uk/ 3] https://business-school.exeter.ac.uk/research/centres/circular/ 4] http://admin.exeter.ac.uk/personnel/jobs/R60173.pdf 5] https://www.jobs.ac.uk/job/BOO151/industrial-impact-fellow-postdoctoral-research-fellow-the-tevi-project