Just Editing: Applying a responsible innovation approach to animal genome editing. Post Doctoral Position.

di Redazione FGB [1], 29 Maggio 2018

The Just Editing: Applying a responsible innovation approach to animal genome editing project is looking for an enthusiastic and highly motivated postdoctoral researcher to join them on what should be a fun and interesting multidisciplinary project, funded by the NWO-MVI responsible innovation programme, examining the ethical, societal and governance implications of applying gene editing techniques to animals and animal breeding.

The requirements requested are:

• a PhD or equivalent in the social sciences;

• a record of scholarly work in one of more fields of: science and technology studies (STS), sociology, development studies, anthropology, innovation studies, human geography, political science, interdisciplinary studies or equivalent;

• qualitative research skills (interviews, focus groups, ethnography);

• interest in the governance and wider dimensions of science and innovation (including, if possible, on debates in the science, governance and ethics of genomics and/or animal breeding)

• affinity with working in a multi-disciplinary team, and of working across disciplines relevant to the wider dimensions of science and innovation;

• excellent writing and communication skills (English), including the ability to communicate complex concepts in a way that is easily understood by stakeholders and the wider public;

• proven management and organizational skills, including the ability to work effectively with project partners and stakeholders and engage in active research with them.

The starting date is 1 September 2018. Interviews are scheduled for Tuesday 03 July.



Before submitting an application you may wish to discuss the post further by contacting Phil Macnaghten on philip.macnaghten@wur.nl for academic inquiries, or by contacting Vera Mentzel on vera.mentzel@wur.nl/ 0317 483537 for administrative inquiries.



The deadline for applications is 25 June 2018 at midnight (CET). Full details are available here [2].

How to apply:

Candidates are asked to provide the following information in their application:

1. A letter of application detailing why you are applying for the job and how the project will benefit from your participation.

2. A full cv.

3. Contact information of two referees.

----------------

(image: ZEISS Microscopy [3] from Flickr)

----------------



Link citati nell'articolo: 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] https://www.wur.nl/en/Jobs/Vacancies/Show/Postdoc-Just-Editing-Applying-a-Responsible-Innovation-Framework-to-Animal-Genome-Editing.htm 3] https://www.flickr.com/photos/zeissmicro/14439458221/