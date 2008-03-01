Call for Application for summer school 'TOWARDS A BIO-BASED ECONOMY'

CALL FOR APPLICATION for identifying two participants in the Summer School 2018 program "TOWARDS A BIO-BASED ECONOMY: science, innovation, economics, education" September 3rd-8th 2018 who can attend the Summer School without the payment of the related Tuition Fee costs.

Bio-based economy (Bioeconomy) aims at reducing the dependence from fossil fuels and finite materials without overexploiting natural resources. According to the definition of the European Commission "Bioeconomy encompasses those parts of economy that use renewable biological resources from land and sea to produce food, biomaterials, bioenergy and bioproducts". Behind bioeconomy there is much science related to industrial biotechnology and a deep change in Economics and Politics, as well as societal issues.

A new cross-sector expertise is therefore required. This summer school aims at providing a broad overview of the mentioned issues and will be held by national and international speakers, both from academia and from industry. At least one visit to a company involved in the production of bio-based compounds will be included in the school's schedule. Because of its inter-disciplinarity, the program welcomes participants with different backgrounds. Participants should be aware that a basic knowledge about the scientific basis of biotechnology is required and can ask organizers for advice.

Networking and discussion among students and lecturers will be encouraged and fostered throughout the duration of the school, with social event and a poster session.

The Summer School "TOWARDS A BIO-BASED ECONOMY: science, innovation, economics, education" is organized by the University of Milano-Bicocca in cooperation with Chalmers University of Technology (Gothenburg, Sweden).

The course is thought entirely in English and will be held September 3rd-7th 2018 at the University of Milano-Bicocca.

Fondazione Giannino Bassetti will award 2 scholarships to cover the course fees.

In order to apply to the selection, candidates must complete an on-line form at THIS LINK [3]

Please note: the present application does not replace the regular application for attendance of the Summer School, which must be filled in by every student. Registration form is available at THIS LINK [4].

