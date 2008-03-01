The Future of Waste - SoScience and Diana Group invite you to participate

SoScience and Diana Group invite you to participate in the fifth edition of the program "The Future Of" on June 14th, 2018 at the IRD's innovation campus for the planet (near Paris). This free international conference focuses on the valorization of fruit and vegetable waste.

The Future Of was created by SoScience in order to create new collaborations and partnerships around inclusive and responsible research and innovation projects. This program offers the opportunity to create links with scientists and industrials for social entrepreneurs and non-profit working on fruits and vegetables waste.

This new edition will select and gather together about forty experts (researchers, start-ups, NGO's, companies, experts, support organizations) around a common issue: how to improve the industrial valorization of fruit and vegetable waste? Which technologies and methods can unlock their potential? For the health and nutrition sector and others (new materials, pharmaceutical, energy...), how can we collaborate to deliver new scientific research projects having a directly positive impact with fruit and vegetable waste streams?

The Future Of program is designed so that present attendees can meet diverse profiles who work on the same topic, generate new collaborations to address social and environmental challenges, and benefit from SoScience's network and opportunities to take their projects to completion.

Three researchers and three entrepreneurs will be selected to pitch during the morning, and open round tables will take place during the afternoon (topics are proposed by attendees). Opportunity to create links with scientists and industrials for social entrepreneurs and non-profit working on fruits and vegetables waste.

