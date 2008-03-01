Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

Research contract named 'industry 4.0, digital capitalism and their social consequences'.

di Redazione FGB [1], 26 Gennaio 2018

Selection, based on work to date and interview, for a research contract named "Industry 4.0, digital capitalism and their social consequences" as part of the research programme Bando Regione Toscana POR-FSE 2014-2020 acronym PASSI, research project I4CS. This research contract is financed at 50% from the resources of POR FSE 2014-2020 and is part of Giovanisì (www.giovanisi.it [2]), the Tuscany Region project for the autonomy of young people.

Application deadline: the application must be registered online by 23.59 (Italian time) of 15th February 2018.

HERE announcement and other attachment

Categorie: 

Opportunities

Tags: 

Governance and statehood

,

impresa

,

industria 4.0

,

industry

,

nuove tecnologie

,

Opportunities

,

ricerca

,

roboetica

,

robotica

,

Technoscience and life sciences

,

workshop

Articoli di: 

Redazione FGB

