PhD position in Philosophy and Ethics of Techno-Science, Utrecht University

di Redazione FGB [1], 16 Ottobre 2023

The University of Utrecht is offering a PhD position for someone who is interested in understanding ethical and epistemological questions of AI and wishes to empirically explore its application in techno-scientific fields. The Deadline is 6 November 2023.

The PhD project will explore how to address epistemological and ethical questions together, to evaluate the prospects, limitations, and potential applicability of virtue epistemology and virtue ethics, and potentially provide the foundations of a combined virtue-based epistemology-cum-ethics.

In consultation with the doctoral committee, the successful applicant will select two cases from any techno-scientific field to work on during the whole project, for instance considering AI applications in medicine, biology, organisational behaviour, or digital humanities, using ethnographic methods to engage with the practice of science of interest. Output will also feed a reflection how to build an ethics teaching module for scientists and/or engineers.

Further details are available here [2].



