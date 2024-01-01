Postdoctoral Researcher at Goethe University Frankfurt

The Research Training Group "Fixing Futures: Technologies of Anticipation in Contemporary Societies" in the Department of Social Sciences at Goethe University Frankfurt is offering to fill the position of a Postdoctoral Researcher.

Building on recent scholarship in science and technology studies (STS), the Research Training Group "Fixing Futures" investigates how contemporary societies accommodate future developments and events. It explores "technologies of anticipation" focusing on economic practices, modes of government, and processes of life as the main research areas. The Research Training Group combines the disciplinary perspectives of cultural anthropology, human geography, sociology and related social sciences. English is the language of instruction.

The position starts on 01.01.2024 and runs until 30.04.2028. The salary grade is based on the job characteristics of the collective agreement applicable to Goethe University (TV-G-U).

Recruitment requirements are:

- an outstanding doctorate in STS, human geography, cultural anthropology, sociology or a neighbouring discipline

- good methodological skills and research experience

- a depth of knowledge in at least one research area (economies, governance, life)

- very good skills in spoken and written English

- ability and willingness to work in a team

- excellent competences in research methods and theories in STS as well as publications in (inter-) national peer-reviewed journals



