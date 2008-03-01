Temporary Research Fellowship at Politecnico di Milano

di Redazione FGB [1], 3 Settembre 2021

The Milan Polytechnic is advertising a 12-month research contract in their Modeling ecological and environmental systems research program: The role of human behavior in shaping paths of sustainable development.

The research will be conducted within the Planning and Management of Environmental Systems research group at the Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering in collaboration with META (the Science Studies Unit at Milan Polytechnic).

As human behavior and its interactions with natural processes still remain oversimplified in many models, the project will investigate with a Science and Technology Studies (STS) approach the human components of socio-environmental systems to provide more realistic projections of their dynamics.

The researcher will work in close connection with the research group, for which he/she will deal in particular with the social dimension of socio-environmental systems applying the STS theoretical and methodological approach.

Full details are available here [2].

The call closes on 16 september 2021

