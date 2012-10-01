Design for the future self-driving society at Circular Design Lab





by Stefano Maffei, Massimo Bianchini, Marco Gribaudo e Patrizia Bolzan is a course at School of Design of Politecnico di Milano.

The Circular Design Lab research the topic of transition design for circular economy in order to identify socially conscious design challenges.

The Lab stimulate students to investigate different societal, economic and technological phenomena of transformation referred to urban contexts and how they are intertwined with productiondistribution chains.

"Metropolitan areas have become the ideal scenario for sociotechnical and economic change and development by bringing together demand and supply.

The City is the place in which the individual and collective demand for product and services, technologies and infrastructure, economic, organizational and political resources, knowledge production infrastructure (private and public research facilities, universities, labs and research institutions) and actors, physical spaces through an existing production and distribution infrastructure that enables everyday life."

In this context, on September 27, 2019, Fabio Besti, designer, held a lecture on the paper "Responsibility driven design for the future self-driving society" write by Besti, Francesco Samorè, Angela Simone and Jonathan Hankins.

The white paper, realized in collaboration with the Design School at Politecnico di Milano, analyzes the advancement of driverless technologies and investigates the possible impacts of this new technological phenomenon on the society of future. Download it here. [3]





