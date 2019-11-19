Living Innovation

by Jonathan Hankins [1], 19 November 2019

The Bassetti Foundation would like to draw readers' attention to a fascinating and intriguing interview with René von Schomberg, recently published on the LIVING INNOVATION website. [2]

LIVING INNOVATION aims to develop responsible, smart home solutions that tackle societal challenges and respond to pressing societal trends, involving industry leaders engaging with lead users in co-creation processes. Following the Responsible Research and Innovation perspective held by the EU, the project aims to create solutions that meet user needs and promote collective creativity in order to uncover new business opportunities.

The website hosts a series of video interviews, including one with René von Schomberg entitled Responsibility and Transformational Change in Innovation Systems [3]. The interview is extremely wide-ranging, addressing a series of topics and issues and covering the evolution of the concept of RRI within the European Union.

Von Schomberg's position is clearly made thanks to incisive and extremely well-informed questioning, bringing up a series of topics that are close to the Foundation's heart, including small business practices and local, regional, national and supranational governance of innovation systems.

The website also contains an interview with Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl [4], Director General of Digital Europe [5], a leading trade association representing digitally transforming industries in Europe. The topic of Responsible Research and Innovation and the consequences of its implementation are discussed from the speaker's own perspective, making for very interesting and thought-provoking listening.

See both interviews below:





