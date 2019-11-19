Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

FONDAZIONE GIANNINO BASSETTI

Innovation is the ability to achieve the improbable

Intestazione stampa

Focus

Temi in evidenza, a cura della Redazione

Home > Focus > Living Innovation

Living Innovation interviews

Living Innovation

by Jonathan Hankins [1], 19 November 2019

The Bassetti Foundation would like to draw readers' attention to a fascinating and intriguing interview with René von Schomberg, recently published on the LIVING INNOVATION website. [2]

LIVING INNOVATION aims to develop responsible, smart home solutions that tackle societal challenges and respond to pressing societal trends, involving industry leaders engaging with lead users in co-creation processes. Following the Responsible Research and Innovation perspective held by the EU, the project aims to create solutions that meet user needs and promote collective creativity in order to uncover new business opportunities.

The website hosts a series of video interviews, including one with René von Schomberg entitled Responsibility and Transformational Change in Innovation Systems [3]. The interview is extremely wide-ranging, addressing a series of topics and issues and covering the evolution of the concept of RRI within the European Union.

Von Schomberg's position is clearly made thanks to incisive and extremely well-informed questioning, bringing up a series of topics that are close to the Foundation's heart, including small business practices and local, regional, national and supranational governance of innovation systems.

The website also contains an interview with Cecilia Bonefeld-Dahl [4], Director General of Digital Europe [5], a leading trade association representing digitally transforming industries in Europe. The topic of Responsible Research and Innovation and the consequences of its implementation are discussed from the speaker's own perspective, making for very interesting and thought-provoking listening.

See both interviews below:

-------------

Show/Hide links in this document

Links in this document:

  1. 1] /schedabiografica/Jonathan Hankins
  2. 2] https://www.living-innovation.net/explore
  3. 3] https://www.living-innovation.net/news/article?id=89&title=responsibility-and-transformational-change-in-innovation-systems
  4. 4] https://www.living-innovation.net/news/article?id=90&title=building-a-sustainable-digital-society
  5. 5] https://www.digitaleurope.org/
CC Creative Commons - some rights reserved.
Living Innovation interviews
See also: Open Scholarship and Responsible Innovation, dialogue with René von Schomberg.
Categories

Democracy and Participation

,

Governance

,

Innovation and Responsibility

,

Innovation and politics

Download articolo in pdf Download pdf
Tags: 

European Commission

,

Governance and statehood

,

responsibility

,

responsibility in innovation

,

responsible research

,

RRI

,

sustainability

Articles by:  Jonathan Hankins
Articoli
Search by:
Search video by:

- Mailing list Subscription - Cookies Policy -

RSS Feed  Valid XHTML  Diritti d'autore - Creative Commons Gruppo Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in Facebook Gruppo Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in Linkedin Segui la Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in twitter

p.i. 12520270153