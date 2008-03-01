SATORI consortium looking for support
di Redazione FGB [1], 2 Agosto 2017
The SATORI consortium is currently leading a call for expressions of support for the continuation of multi-stakeholder dialogue on ethics assessment of research and innovation in Europe.
From 2014-17 the SATORI project facilitated multi-stakeholder dialogue and cooperation, which has produced the following:
Extensive mapping of ethics assessment procedures and practices in multiple fields and sectors.
A proposal for a common European ethics assessment framework.
An early-stage CEN standard for organizing ethics assessment units and for assessing ethical impacts of research and innovation.
Recommendations for improvement of the H2020 ethics appraisal system.
A roadmap towards a fully implemented common European approach to ethics assessment.
All of the above is available at the SATORI Project website [2].
On the basis of this experience, the SATORI consortium is currently leading a call for a follow-up project to continue mobilization and mutual learning.
If you wish to support this call, please go here [3] for further information.
