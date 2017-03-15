Professor Jos Malda in Milan: 'fascinated by the combination of technology and living things'

by Redazione FGB [1], 28 April 2017

On 9th May at the Bassetti Foundation in Milan, Universiteit Utrecht Professor Jos Malda will present his work and provide an overview of the state-of-the-art on 3D printing in the biomedical sector.

Prof. Jos Malda heads a multidisciplinary research group that focuses on biofabrication and biomaterials design, in particular for the regeneration of (osteo) chondral defects.

The team is investigating regenerative means for repairing damaged joints, with particular interest in the knee. He works alongside and within both the medical and veterinary facilities at Utrecht University, studying both animal and human wear on joints and have designed and built a production facility that allows for the 3D printing of living cells, to make live repair patches that can be implanted.

His research group is particularly active in the development of bio inks, materials that can be 3D-printed and can act as scaffolds to foster the production of living complex structures, like tissues and organs.

Last year, Prof. Malda was the recipient of the Nanonica Prize [2], an award given by Nanonica Europe S.L. for the breakthrough innovation in Nanotechnology.

In 2016 Nanonica Prize was enriched through the inclusion of the Responsible Research and Innovation Special Mention, thanks to the collaboration of the Bassetti Foundation.

Prof. Malda is also the recipient of a highly prestigious ERC Consolidator Grant, the President of the International Society for Biofabrication and a world leader in his field.

The Bassetti Foundation is pleased to invite all those interested to attend this event, that will take place in its Milan premises, Via Barozzi 4, on 9th May at 6.30 pm. The event is open to all and free of charge.

The public and open presentation preceeds Malda's Key Note Speech the following morning as part of the workshop "Industrial Dialogue", organized in Milan by Bassetti Foundation. The workshop event is held in the framework of the EU Horizon2020 project SMART-map [3], aiming at bringing responsible innovation to industry in three game-changing topics: synthetic biology, precision medicine and additive manufacturing in biomedicine.









