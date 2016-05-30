SMART-map project

by Redazione FGB [1], 25 January 2017

SMART-map [2] (RoadMAPs to Societal Mobilisation for the Advancement of Responsible Industrial Technologies) is a coordination and support action financed by the European Commission under the Horizon 2020 Programme. Bassetti Foundation is a key partner of the SMART-map consortium.

SMART-map's goal is to define and implement concrete roadmaps for the responsible development of industrial technologies and services in three key time-changing fields: precision medicine [3], synthetic biology [4] and 3D printing in biomedicine [5].

The project will reach its goals by developing a new format for open and collaborative dialogues between industry and societal actors (Industrial Dialogues) which will allow the co-design of a tool (a smart map) that helps companies to address questions of social and environmental responsibility they face in their innovation processes. Innovators as well as civil society organisations will be invited to participate in the Industrial Dialogues Events, in order to collect as many different perspectives and practical recommendations as possible.

The end goal of the project will be the production of a blueprint. Innovators will thus be provided with a set of concrete indicators to be easily implemented in existing practices. This tool will contribute to make innovation processes aligned with society's needs and values.

SMART-map builds on the Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) concept promoted by the European Commission. This approach asks innovators to take into account potential implications and societal expectations in their work, and to adapt their business process accordingly. It focuses on key themes such as: open science, public engagement, ethics, gender, governance, science education, sustainability, inclusion and social justice.

The project has its roots in previous experiences. The ResAGorA project [6] has already developed a comprehensive governance framework for responsible research and innovation, the RRI-Navigator© [7]. Other projects such as RRI Tools [8], CIMULACT [9], VOICES [10] have given a set of tools and options on the RRI themes as well as on the participative methods. One of the objectives of SMART-map is indeed the involvement and the engagement of citizens through very concrete means.

The smart maps will be tested in three pilot firms (one for each of the innovation topics) in order to make sure that the tool is effective and that it can be easily adopted. In developing the smart maps, the project will take advantage of the expertise and the recommendations of the Advisory Board, composed by two sub-groups: the SMART-map RRI Angels, that will ensure the implementation of RRI pillars in the maps, and the Societal Watchdog, that will guarantee a continuous interaction and collaboration between industry and society at a large.

Partners:

1. Aarhus University [11]

The university Health faculty will be in charge of coordination and management of the whole SMART-map project. It will play a major role in the design of a smart map for the responsible development of precision medicine in industry. Together with similar faculties of other Danish Universities, it is currently responsible for the promotion of the Danish Precision Medicine Initiative and it is going to play a major role in shaping the furure of this area in Denmark.

Key person: Francesco Lescai

2. Central European University [12]

The Centre for Ethics and Law in Biomedicine (CELAB) focuses on the recognition of an increasingly developing interdisciplinary field: the ethical, legal, social and policy implications of biotechnology. The main activities of the centre include policy work and scientific research in the field of bioethics and on the ethical, social and policy implications of new emerging technologies. Its main tasks during SMART-map will be the development of a smart map for the responsible development of synthetic biology and the coordination of the Advisory Board's branch called RRI Angels, composed by experts in RRI themes.

Key person: Enikő Demény

3. Fondazione Giannino Bassetti [13]

Fondazione Giannino Bassetti will have several tasks within the SMART-map project: to coordinate the project Advisory Board and especially the Societal Watchdog branch, which gathers Civil Society Organisations representatives; to manage the activities dedicated to discuss cross-cutting issues in the 3 innovation topics; to contribute to the development and implementation of a smart map for responsibile innovation in 3D printing in the biomedical field.

Key person: Angela Simone

4. Formicablu srl [14]

Throughout SMART-map, Formicablu will be in charge of the communication and dissemination activities. It will develop and produce tools and contents to disseminate the project outcomes.

Key person: Nicola Nosengo

5. Fraunhofer Institute [15]

During the SMART-map project, it will lead the activities focussed on the design of a smart map for the responsible innovation of 3D bioprinting.

Key person: Ralf Lindner

6. Instituto de Medicina Genómica [16]

In the SMART-map project, IMEGEN will play a major role in the development of a smart map for the responsible development of precision medicine.

Key person: Javier Garcia-Planells

7. Manchester Metropolitan University [17]

Together with the University of Manchester, the Manchester Metropolitan University contributes to the development of a smart map to be used in the synthetic biology field and to the evaluation activities.

Key person: Sally Randles

8. University of Manchester [18]

The Manchester Institute of Biotechnology (MIB) and the Manchester Institute of Innovation Research (MIOIR). These two research centres of the University of Manchester are in charge of the design of a smart map for the responsible development of synthetic biology in industry as well as coordinating the evalution processes of the project.

Key person: Ros Le Feuvre

9. Zentrum für Soziale Innovation GmbH [19]

In the SMART-map project, the Centre will be in charge of the design of the industrial dialogues format that will lead to the development of the innovation topics road maps.

Key person: Ilse Marschalek

This is the video of the presentation event in Italy at Fondazione Giannino Bassetti (in Italian)



(Also on our account in Vimeo [20])

