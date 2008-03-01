PhD Position in Design for Values and RRI for Quantum Technologies

This position is in the philosophy of quantum technologies group of Pieter Vermaas [2], Department of Ethics & Philosophy of Technology at TU Delft Section Ethics/Philosophy of Technology, VTI - TPM Faculty, TU Delft, and positioned in the ELSA research tracks part of the national Dutch Quantum Delta [3] project on quantum technologies.

This PhD position aims to develop and tailor approaches for ethical technology guidance, specifically Design for Values and Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI).

Challenge: Addressing the current corporate and geopolitical situation around quantum technologies.

Change: Update ethics of technology approaches such as Design for Values and Responsible Research and Innovation.

Impact: Develop ethical guidance fit for quantum technologies.

The deadline for applications for this PhD position on the topic of Design for Values and Responsible Research and Innovation for Quantum Technologies is July 2nd, 2023. The job description and information about applying can be found here [4].



