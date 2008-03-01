Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

FONDAZIONE GIANNINO BASSETTI

L'innovazione è la capacità di realizzare l'improbabile

Intestazione stampa

News

Rubrica di segnalazioni a cura della Redazione

Home > News > PhD Position in Design for Values and RRI for Quantum Technologies

PhD Position in Design for Values and RRI for Quantum Technologies

PhD Position in Design for Values and RRI for Quantum Technologies

di Redazione FGB [1], 14 Giugno 2023

This position is in the philosophy of quantum technologies group of Pieter Vermaas [2], Department of Ethics & Philosophy of Technology at TU Delft Section Ethics/Philosophy of Technology, VTI - TPM Faculty, TU Delft, and positioned in the ELSA research tracks part of the national Dutch Quantum Delta [3] project on quantum technologies.

This PhD position aims to develop and tailor approaches for ethical technology guidance, specifically Design for Values and Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI).

Challenge: Addressing the current corporate and geopolitical situation around quantum technologies.
Change: Update ethics of technology approaches such as Design for Values and Responsible Research and Innovation.
Impact: Develop ethical guidance fit for quantum technologies.

The deadline for applications for this PhD position on the topic of Design for Values and Responsible Research and Innovation for Quantum Technologies is July 2nd, 2023. The job description and information about applying can be found here [4].

-----------------

Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo:

  1. 1] /schedabiografica/Redazione FGB
  2. 2] https://www.tudelft.nl/tbm/onze-faculteit/afdelingen/values-technology-and-innovation/sections/ethics-philosophy-of-technology
  3. 3] https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://quantumdelta.nl/__;!!PAKc-5URQlI!7g79H_zMTcdf3WtoXOiIeviCJJNuYnPxOfCkIFd8r9OKA5FUzXETfJx_fiMziqzsQzOoLEhBTd9haswiXnhGRCPk0kwwx52DdejZASixtA$
  4. 4] https://www.tudelft.nl/over-tu-delft/werken-bij-tu-delft/vacatures/details/?nPostingId=4460&nPostingTargetId=12613&id=QEZFK026203F3VBQBLO6G68W9&LG=UK&languageSelect=UK&mask=external>
CC Creative Commons - some rights reserved.
PhD Position in Design for Values and RRI for Quantum Technologies
Read also: other opportunities
Categorie: 

Opportunities

Download articolo in pdf Download pdf
Tags: 

ethics

,

philosophy

,

technology

,

Technoscience and life sciences

Articoli di: 

Redazione FGB

Articoli
Ricerca per:
Ricerca nei video:

- Iscriviti alla mailing list - Informativa Cookies - Privacy Policy -

RSS Feed  Valid XHTML  Diritti d'autore - Creative Commons Gruppo Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in Facebook Gruppo Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in Linkedin Segui la Fondazione Giannino Bassetti in twitter

p.i. 12520270153