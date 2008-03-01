Open Lecture from René von Schomberg

di Redazione FGB [1], 10 Novembre 2022

New Ethos of Science or Institutional Reform of Science? The prospects of institutionalizing the research values Openness, Collaboration and Responsiveness

On 30 November 2022 at 5PM, René von Schomberg will deliver this open lecture as part of the Cultures of Research series of the International Centre for Advanced Studies, Kaete Hamburger Kolleg, RWTH Aachen University.

The lecture will be available to follow online with limited physical presence also possible. Bassetti Foundation Foreign Scientific Correspondent Jonathan Hankins will participate from Aachen.

Registration (both online and physical) is required at events@khk.rwth-aachen.de [2]

