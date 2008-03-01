PhD position in the new STS group at DTU Denmark

Fully funded 3 year PhD position in the new STS group at DTU, Denmark

This position is funded through the project Fossil Free Futures and will focus on how actors in the pension market and civil society are seeking to transform the value regimes that govern the rationale and practices of investments in order to increase fossil divestment.

The successful applicant will conduct a qualitative case study of a Danish case and be involved in collaborative and comparative STS research within the project.

Full details of the offer including application procedure are available here [2].

The Fossil Free Futures Project is funded through the Society of Swedish Literature in Finland with PI Linda Soneryd, Professor at Gothenburg University.

