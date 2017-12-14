Open scholarship and responsible innovation. A meeting with René von Schomberg.

Open scholarship and responsible innovation: a research and innovation agenda for transformational change.

A meeting with RENÉ VON SCHOMBERG, DG Research and Innovation of the European Commission (speaking in personal capacity).

14 December 2017, at 6PM

via Michele Barozzi, 4 - Milano [2]

Philosopher and expert in STS (science and technologies studies), René von Schomberg has worked for the European Commission since 1998. He currently works in promoting Open Science discourse within DG Research and Innovation.

Von Schomberg was one of the first to define Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI), a key theme in alligning European research results and processes to the Grand Challenges laid out by the European Commission, and to the values and expectations of the broader society.

Having promoted the concept of Responsible Innovation from its very early days, the Bassetti Foundation has always found Dr Von Schomberg to be an ideal interlocutor in the discussion and diffusion of these themes on an international level. We are therefore very pleased to announce his acceptance of an invitation to discuss both the future of RRI and his own recent and upcoming work with the friends of the Foundation on 14 December 2017 at 6:PM in the Foundation building.

The meeting is open to all, with President Piero Bassetti introducing the event.

