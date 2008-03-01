The HydroZONES Symposium

In May of this year the Foundation was privileged to host Professor Jos Malda. Malda delivered a lecture and participated in a dialogue on the use of 3D printing technologies in biomedicine, video and further details of which can be found here [2].

On 15 November Malda and his colleagues will host the HydroZONES Symposium [3] at the Utrecht Science Park, Utrecht, Netherlands, with registration now open for the event.

HydroZONES is a European Seventh Framework funded project, involving an interdisciplinary consortium that adopts a strategy to regenerate articular cartilage based on biofunctional hydrogel-based implants that mimic the tissues zonal structure and function. More details are available on the project website [4].



To celebrate and build on the success of HydroZONES and to outline the potential of biofabrication and the future of European funding of the future technology, the HydroZONES symposium "Paving the path for biofabrication in Europe" is open for registration [5].

The symposium will provide an overview of conclusions and recommendations and is open to all stakeholders interested in biofabrication. This includes, but is not limited, to scientists, policy makers and industrial partners.

Bassetti Foundation Foreign Correspondent Jonathan Hankins will attend on behalf of the Foundation, and we would urge those who can to attend.

On behalf of the Bassetti Foundation we would like to congratulate Professor Malda and his team and wish them the very best for their project.

