SATORI Final Conference

di Redazione FGB [1], 7 Settembre 2017

On 18-19 September 2017 the SATORI Final Conference [2] entitled ETHICS ASSESSMENT OF RESEARCH AND INNOVATION: LOOKING TO THE FUTURE takes place in Brussels, Belgium at the MCE Conference & Business Centre.

The conference will present the findings of the EU-funded FP7 SATORI project, which seeks to bring together all relevant stakeholder groups and experts to look at the future trends in the ethics of R&I.

The event will bring together four years of in-depth investigation of procedures, standards, and principles in ethics assessment of research and innovation (R&I), across different scientific disciplines, institutions, and countries, discussing state-of-the-art developments in research ethics assessment and the ethics of technological innovation.

The program [3] features several names that regular readers will be familiar with; René von Schomberg, Professor Jeroen van den Hoven, and Bernd Carsten Stahl will all present their particular perspectives over the course of the proceedings, amongst other leading ethicists, researchers, innovators, and representatives from policy organizations, research funding organizations, industry, civil society, science media, and academia.

The conference will discuss many topics that are of interest to the Foundation, many of which have been addressed on this website:

· Current ethical problems and issues in research and innovation (R&I)

· Standards, frameworks, and methods for enhancing ethics assessment of R&I

· Ways to support the activities of research ethics committees

· Policies to strengthen ethical R&I practices in the European Union and beyond

· Ethics of R&I for universities, industry, research funding organizations, and civil society organizations

· Ethics of R&I in the humanities and social sciences, the engineering sciences, the computer and information sciences, the natural sciences, and the medical and life sciences

· Methods for combining ethics assessment with social and environmental impact assessment

Registration has been closed due to high demand, but anyone interested in attending is urged to register for the waiting list. Bassetti Foundation Foreign Correspondent Jonny Hankins will attend the conference, and a full report will follow.

