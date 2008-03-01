Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

Postdoc in Responsible Research and Innovation in Practice

di Redazione FGB [1], 1 Settembre 2017

Wageningen University has advertised a vacancy for a Postdoc in Responsible Research and Innovation in Practice.

The job is part of the RRI Practice project, a European Commission Horizon 2020 funded project that aims to analyse responsible research and innovation (RRI) related discourses and pathways to implementation in order to identify, understand, disseminate and promote RRI implementation best practices that can be scaled up at European and global levels.

The starting date of this position is from 1 October 2017. Interviews are provisionally scheduled for 18 September 2017. Informal inquiries can be made by contacting Phil Macnaghten on philip.macnaghten@wur.nl

The deadline for applications is 04 September 2017 at midnight (CET).

Further details are available through the Wageningen University website [2].

