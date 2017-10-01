6th Annual Winter School on Responsible Innovation and Social Studies of Emerging Technologies

di Redazione FGB [1], 12 Settembre 2017

The National Nanotechnology Coordinated Infrastructure is hosting their Annual Winter School on Responsible Innovation and Social Studies of Emerging Technologies at Saguaro Lake Ranch in Mesa, Arizona. The organizers are offering scholarships for advanced graduate students or recent PhDs and will cover travel from Phoenix Arizona and all fees, board and lodging.

The Winter School is designed to give junior scholars an introduction to and practical experience with methods and theory for better understanding the social dimensions of emerging technologies. Presentations describing various tools, concepts and methods that guide social science research into emerging technologies will be supplemented by practical activities and discussion.

Winter School faculty will offer theoretical framings, analytical tools and hands-on lessons in responsible innovation and anticipatory governance. Mentors and all participants will present their research at the Research Symposium on January 9.

Further details are available here [2]. The Deadline for applications is 1 October 2017.

--------------



