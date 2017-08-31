Logo della Fondazione Giannino Bassetti

Call for Papers: Beyond Democracy: Innovation as Politics

di Redazione FGB [1], 10 Agosto 2017

"Glocalism. Journal of Culture, Politics and Innovation" is published by "Globus et Locus". It is a peer-reviewed, open access and cross-disciplinary journal that aims at stimulating increasing awareness and knowledge around the new dynamics that characterise the glocal reality.
As "Glocalism" is a four-monthly journal, three issues will be published annually: at end-February, end-June, end-October. The publication of each issue is preceded by the publication of the Call for papers for the following monographic issue.
Read more HERE [2].

Innovation is increasingly shaping our world and the way we live. It is, to a greater extent, governing our biological, social and political life. Nanotechnologies, AI, robotics, ICT and biotechnologies - just to mention a few - are intertwined with our individual and collective dimensions, fundamentally and increasingly transforming the organization of our society.
Deadline: August 31, 2017.
Read more HERE [3].

Call for Papers: Beyond Democracy: Innovation as Politics
