Call for Papers: Beyond Democracy: Innovation as Politics

di Redazione FGB [1], 10 Agosto 2017

"Glocalism. Journal of Culture, Politics and Innovation" is published by "Globus et Locus". It is a peer-reviewed, open access and cross-disciplinary journal that aims at stimulating increasing awareness and knowledge around the new dynamics that characterise the glocal reality.

As "Glocalism" is a four-monthly journal, three issues will be published annually: at end-February, end-June, end-October. The publication of each issue is preceded by the publication of the Call for papers for the following monographic issue.

Innovation is increasingly shaping our world and the way we live. It is, to a greater extent, governing our biological, social and political life. Nanotechnologies, AI, robotics, ICT and biotechnologies - just to mention a few - are intertwined with our individual and collective dimensions, fundamentally and increasingly transforming the organization of our society.

Deadline: August 31, 2017.

