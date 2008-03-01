North Carolina State University, 2 Positions available

A Ph.D. level Graduate Research Assistantship is available in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Resources (FER) in the College of Natural Resources at North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC).

The chosen applicant will participate in two interdisciplinary projects (with an emphasis on social science methodologies): 1) exploring responsible innovation in the field of genetically modified trees, including the GM American chestnut tree; and 2) conducting and analyzing ethnographic research of do-it-yourself (DIY) biology laboratories around the world. Applicants may apply to begin the doctoral program in January 2018 or as late as August 2018.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter, curriculum vitae (including GPAs and GRE scores), unofficial transcripts (undergraduate and graduate), and contact information for 3 references to Dr. Jason Delborne at jason_delborne@ncsu.edu. Applicants will also need to formally apply and be accepted to the graduate program, see website for further details [2].

The same department is also looking for a Postdoctoral Research Scholar to work within the Synthesizing Engagement for Synthetic Biology: Ethical and Social Considerations Surrounding the Environmental Impact of Synthetic Biology project.

This project, funded by the Engineer Research and Development Center Environmental Laboratory of the Army Corps of Engineers, investigates ethical and social considerations surrounding the environmental impacts of synthetic biology. Work in Year 1 is focused on literature reviews of public perception and stakeholder engagement, interviews of stakeholders and risk assessment experts, planning a stakeholder workshop (scheduled for Year 2) and finalizing proposed activities for Years 2-4 of the project.

As above, interested applicants should Submit a cover letter, CV, and contact information for 2-3 professional references by email to jason_delborne@ncsu.edu. Start date is September 1, 2017

