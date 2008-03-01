Training School on the collaborative economy. Learning from critical perspectives

di Redazione FGB [1], 18 Luglio 2017

The Training School "On the collaborative economy. Learning from critical perspectives" will take place in Madeira from the 20th to the 24th of November.

The TS combines contributions from design, social sciences, and literature, in an effort to provide PhD students and early career researchers with the coordinates to frame research and design projects related to the collaborative economy in a wide perspective. It does so by mixing lectures by established academics and hands-on activities to critically interrogate platform capitalism and to learn about research strategies for investigating and promoting the collaborative economy. Lecturing and hands-on activities will be complemented by group discussions, moderated by instructors, on the research projects of the participants in order to stimulate a lively intellectual exchange among the participants.

Participants coming from countries participating in the COST Action CA16121, "From Sharing to Caring: Examining Socio-Technical Aspects of the Collaborative Economy", whose applications for participation are accepted, may receive financial contribution in the form of a COST Trainee Grant up to €550 per person (for a maximum of 26 participants). This will support the cost of travel, accommodation and meals. There are no participation fees.

Deadline for application is August 11th, 2017. You can find more information HERE [2].

Early-career researchers are encouraged to apply. Anybody else is invited to share this information with anybody who can be interested.

-------------

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] http://www.fondazionebassetti.org/schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] http://www.m-iti.org/trainingschool