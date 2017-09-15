Senior advisor on Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) for the Center of Digital Life Norway (DLN)

Senior advisor on Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) for the Center of Digital Life Norway (DLN), 100 % position for 3.5 years

The Center for Technology and Society at the Department for Interdisciplinary Studies of Culture, NTNU, is leading the RRI work in DLN. The department has a strong research group within RRI and STS in general. The position is a 3.5 years appointment.



The RRI-coordinator shall together with the center leadership and the other work group coordinators contribute to develop and maintain 'Digital Life Norway'. The group of coordinators initiate and coordinate relevant activities across the center's different actors in different locations in Norway.

The RRI-coordinator is expected to take a central role in developing RRI within DLN and to have an impact on developing responsible biotechnology R&D in Norway,and will also have an important role in developing DLN's career program for young researchers.

Full details are available here [2]. Application deadline 15.09.2017

