Beyond democracy: innovation as politics

di Redazione FGB [1], 7 Giugno 2017

Call for Papers 2017, 3

Innovation is increasingly shaping our world and the way we live. It is, to a greater extent, governing our biological, social and political life. Nanotechnologies, AI, robotics, ICT and biotechnologies - just to mention a few - are intertwined with our individual and collective dimensions, fundamentally and increasingly transforming the organization of our society.

The understanding of the current global transition asks to be rooted in the complex and liquid relationships between innovation and society, in which the causes and effects of the various changing phenomena are not immediately discernible. Innovation - and the management of innovation - is now far less in the hands of traditional politics. The time between research advances and the spread of new technologies is narrowing and new knowledge and power ecosystems are rapidly growing. The rate of innovation is dramatically increasing and much more effort is needed in order to assess the connections between the disruptive forces of highly transformative technological developments and the glocal dynamics that already have been afforded in the previous issues of this journal. From the contemporary divorce between power and traditional politics to the new features of smart cities, from the reforming significance of the human relations composing the "network society" to the changing role of governance or of new media...

Deadline: August 31, 2017.

This issue is scheduled to appear at end-October 2017.

