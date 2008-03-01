Postdoctoral Researcher in Responsible Innovation in Industry

di Redazione FGB [1], 22 Maggio 2017

Wageningen University in the Netherlands has advertised a vacancy for a Postdoctoral Researcher Responsible Innovation in Industry within the NewHoRRIzon Project. The position is ideal for someone who holds a PhD in the field of Business Ethics, responsible innovation (RI) or Sustainable Entrepreneurship.

The Project "Excellence in science and innovation for Europe by adopting the concept of Responsible Research and Innovation (NewHoRRIzon)" sets out to promote the acceptance of RRI in Horizon 2020 (H2020) and beyond. It will work out the conceptual and operational basis to fully integrate RRI into European and national research and innovation (R&I) practice and funding through the establishment of 18 Social Labs throughout Europe, covering all sections of H2020. Wageningen University is Work Package leader of the Industrial Leadership work package. The overall aim of this WP is to design, test, assess, adapt and implement activities that promote the use of RRI in a social lab.

The post-doc will be involved in the methodology development, the recruitment of social lab participants, interviews with stakeholders, identification of relevant projects etc. in order to identify key industries and their stakeholders, involve them in the social lab and organize workshops that identify existing experiences with RRI in industry, explore the potential and impediments of RRI in industry, and adapt, develop & test actions necessary to achieve RRI in industry.

Besides managing the social lab, the candidate is also involved in the dissemination of the generated knowledge.

The starting date of this position is August 1, 2017, with interviews in June. Prospective applicants can discuss the post further by contacting Vincent Blok on vincent.blok@wur.nl (06-14615640). The application is open until June 4th, 2017 with Full details available here [2]. (link)

