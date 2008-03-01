Open Position: Scientific Content Producer

KAUST is the first and only university in Saudi Arabia open to both genders. It is the project of King Abdullah, and today hosts more than 8000 people.

There is an exciting job opening within the Communication Group of the Computer, Electrical and Mathematical Sciences and Engineering Division (CEMSE) of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST).



The position is for a Scientific Content Producer who will work in a small but jolly team at the production, distribution and monitoring of the Division's communication.



Despite the strong accent on marketing, we are actually looking for a versatile person with a scientific/academic background and experience in digital content production, management and marketing and/or science communication. For more info please visit https://www.kaust.edu.sa/en/live-work/openings job reference 4624BR or PM me, directly.



KAUST is the first and only university in Saudi Arabia open to both genders. It is the project of a man - King Abdullah - who wanted to create an enduring model for advanced education and scientific research for his people and the entire world.



Today, after only 8 years, the university hosts more than 8000 people of 90 different nationalities, top-notch laboratory facilities, international high-caliber researchers and has been succesfull in establishing a solid network of industrial and academic partners spanning across the globe.



KAUST offers to all its employees a globally competitive salary, an annual professional career development plan, overseas and competitive allowances, a premier medical and dental coverage, a pension and savings plan and top-end housing facilities (enter KAUST's residents house to see how they live).



The campus offers also a vibrant community life with several sport facilities, artistic training, cinemas, theaters, enrichment events and cultural festivals.



Family life and career/family balance is encouraged and supported by the University.

The Campus offers Kindergarten, Elementary and Secondary Schools (TKS) to its employees'children. The KAUST School is an International Baccalaureate World School authorized in all 3 IB programs (Primary years, Middle years and Diploma), and it's fully accredited by the Council of International Schools and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.



This is an opportunity to make a lifetime work experience abroad, to progress your professional career, to live with your family in an amazing natural environment, and to make history.

Apply today! (please mention job reference n.4624BR)

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] http://www.fondazionebassetti.org/schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] https://www.kaust.edu.sa/en/live-work/openings