10 Maggio 2017

PhD in DESIGN - 33rd cycle

Research Field: IMPACTS OF NOVEL TECHNOLOGIES ON URBAN AND DOMESTIC LIFE: ETHICAL AND SOCIAL ISSUES IN ARCHITECTURE AND DESIGN PROCESSES

The PhD research will be carried out in collaboration with research groups of the PhD programme in "ARCHITECTURAL, URBAN AND INTERIOR DESIGN".

This research aims at inquiring the relationship between technological innovations and social changes in contemporary smart cities. A smart city is not a city that solved its problems, but a city whose problems (mobility, energy, air pollution, security, citizenship) and related solutions take place in the frame of ICT, Big Data, IoT, cloud computing and similar novel technologies.

The overall goal of the research is to stress the human, ethical and social issues bound to scientific, technological and design innovation in the context of smart cities.

Addressing specific cases of innovation, the research aims at identifying a general framework of the mutual influence between technoscientific innovation and social change.

This PhD research project will be carried out within a collaboration between the Department of Design and the Department of Architecture and Urban Studies, and is part of the activities of META, the science and technology studies unit of the Politecnico di Milano.

