Responsible Research and Innovation in the Health Industry

di Redazione FGB [1], 25 Aprile 2017

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology, the European Economic and Social Committee and the EU project Responsible-Industry organize a conference "Responsible Research and Innovation in the Health Industry" to be held at the EESC premises, in Brussels, on 18 and 19 May 2017.



The conference will discuss how RRI can help to boost innovation in biomedicine and health with a special focus on Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). It will ask how social values and needs can be "integrated from scratch" and which drivers and obstacles RRI encounters when implemented in companies.



The full conference program and the registration link are available on the EESC website [2]. Registration is free but places are limited.

