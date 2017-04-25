Research Group for Responsible Innovation in Oslo: Call for Expressions of Interest

di Redazione FGB [1], 20 Aprile 2017

The Research Group for Responsible Innovation in Oslo [2] is looking for for top-class researchers of any nationality (at any stage in their career) in the field of responsible research and innovation, governance of emerging science and technologies or related fields, to apply for a collaborative Marie Sklodowska Curie Individual Fellowship to conduct research at the HiOA Research Group on Responsible Innovation for a period of 1-2 years.

Marie Curie Individual Fellowships support individual, trans-national fellowships awarded to the best or most promising researchers of any nationality, for employment in EU Member States or Associated Countries. They are based on an application made jointly by the researcher and the beneficiary in the academic or non-academic sectors.

The ambition of the Research Group on Responsible Innovation is to deliver action oriented and policy relevant research of high academic standard in the areas of: Ethical, legal and social aspects of emerging science and technologies (ELSA) Governance of innovation processes Responsible, participatory and integrated innovation processes Risk and uncertainty related to health, safety and environmental consequences of new technology development.

The group has a number of European and Norwegian projects related to these areas.



The group invites interested researchers to submit their resume (including publication list) and a short project description which will be the basis for selecting a maximum of three candidates with which we will collaborate in developing competitive Marie Sklodowska Curie Individual Fellowship proposals. In the case of a successful application, the place of work will be at the Work Research Institute, HiOA main campus in the center of Oslo. Full details are available here [3].

The successful candidate will primarily work on the Marie Curie funded project, but will be integrated into the Group, and the Work Research Institute in general, by taking part in regular meetings and discussion groups. If agreed with the candidate, he/she may also be included in other ongoing projects in the Group or in proposal processes.

The competitive fellowship opportunities are 100% funded and include living and mobility allowances.

Final date of application: April 25th, 2017

