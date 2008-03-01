Call for Applications to Test the HEIRRI Training Materials

di Redazione FGB [1], 10 Aprile 2017

The HEIRRI project is offering the chance to test RRI higher education training materials.

HEIRRI (Higher Education Institutions and Responsible Research and Innovation) is a European project funded by the Science for Society H2020 call. The project is led by Pompeu Fabra University and has 9 partners from across Europe representing individual institutions, associations of universities and science institutions. The project aims to promote Responsible Research and Innovation (RRI) in higher education institutions, and specifically to provide teaching programmes and materials in different formats for higher education institutions to integrate into the curriculums of their courses. A global scope and expertise on RRI is provided by the HEIRRI consortium. Visit the project's blog [2] for further information.

The HEIRRI project is calling upon higher education institutions from all continents interested in Responsible Research and Innovation and its integration into the curricula for a pilot test of two of the training programs and materials.

The applicant institutions will pilot the testing of HEIRRI materials in parallel with the Consortium member institutions (between June 2017 and April 2018). They will actively participate in the learning process, giving feedback on the materials and their use in their institutions.

Applications will be accepted until 30th April 2017.

The call offers to pilot the "Train-the-trainer" alongside several other options including Masters and PhD courses as well as several aimed at a non academic audience.

The two best-evaluated applications will receive a scholarship of 2.000€ each (priority will be given to applications from developing countries) and up to 1.000€ for travel and accommodation expenses to participate in the second HEIRRI conference (April 2018), where they will share their experiences with a wider audience and present future plans related to the introduction of RRI teaching in their institutions.

---------------



Mostra/Nascondi i link citati nell'articolo

Link citati nell'articolo: 1] http://www.fondazionebassetti.org/schedabiografica/Redazione FGB 2] http://www.heirri.eu