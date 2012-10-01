The Regional Forum for Research and Innovation

by Redazione FGB [1], 30 December 2017

In their sitting of 28 December, the Lombard Regional Government nominated ten international experts in the relationship between technoscience and society. The experts will make up the Regional Forum for Research and Innovation, recently created under the 29/2016 law following a call that received 150 candidates from across the globe and closed in September.



The more technologically and scientifically evolved a community becomes, the more it has to ask itself how it should responsibly use and steer its potential.



This issue has already been taken up by different institutions across the world, with the Danish Board of Technology Foundation, the Netherlands Rathenau Institute, the Austrian Institute of Technology Assessment and the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology (POST) in Great Britain just a few examples.

The newly formed Forum aims to broaden offers of democratic deliberation on emergent innovation, which as such may be ethically, socially and politically sensitive.

As a reflection of and thanks to the activities carried out by the Bassetti Foundation over the last two decades promoting responsibility in innovation, we have supported the Regional Government through the evaluation of these candidates, based upon the parameters described in the call.

We hope that the international composition of the consultation Forum will favour the most open and current debate on technoscientific advancement possible, and the proposals that derive from them.

Congratulations to the new members of the Regional Forum for Research and Innovation, and best wishes with your new responsibilities:

DAVE GUSTON, MARIO CALDERINI, RALF LINDNER, FRANCESCO LESCAI, DOUGLAS ROBINSON, FEDERICA LUCIVERO, MARZIA MAZZONETTO, AGNES ALLANSDOTTIR, GUIDO ROMEO, DENISE DI DIO.



